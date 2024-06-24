GEORGE TOWN, June 24 — The Penang state government has selected the best alignment proposed by Mass Rapid Transit Corp Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) for the Penang Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) project.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state sent a letter to the Transport Ministry two weeks ago to confirm the state’s agreement to the proposed alignment.

“We have chosen the alignment close to our original intention, but it is still a little bit different,” he said during a press conference at his office in Komtar today.

He said the original alignment for the LRT line does not include an extension to Penang Sentral in Butterworth.

He said the alignment the state has chosen was one that starts from Silicon Island and connected Penang Sentral to the Macallum area in George Town on the island.

“MRT Corp’s proposed alignment is the best alignment for future connectivity to other lines,” he said.

He said MRT Corp has dropped other proposed alignments after the state selected this alignment.

On the progress of the project, Chow said all critical decisions on the project were already made.

“We are now at the stage of open tender for the project,” he said.

He said works will start once the tender is finalised.

Last year, the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that the federal government will fund the development of LRT in Penang.

The LRT alignment, which was originally from Bayan Lepas to Komtar, will now be from Bayan Lepas to Komtar to Tanjung Bungah and Air Itam.

There will also be a line to Butterworth, Kepala Batas and Simpang Ampat.

The Transport Ministry officially took over the Penang LRT project after the Cabinet approved the development of the project on March 22.

It was announced that SRS Consortium Sdn Bhd will be building the first segment of the project which is expected to start in September.