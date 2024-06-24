GEORGE TOWN, June 24 — DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng has dismissed rumours that the unity government is in talks with PAS to join the federal government.

The Bagan MP said DAP ministers confirmed that there were no such discussions at the highest levels.

“At the pre-council briefing session for government MPs yesterday in Sri Perdana, Putrajaya, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim did not mention any talks with PAS,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page today.

He said Anwar only expressed his unhappiness at the Opposition’s extreme politicisation of government investments especially involving BlackRock in the procurement of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) by Khazanah Nasional Bhd via its wholly owned subsidiary UEM Group Bhd and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

Advertisement

“Even Saudi Arabia had links with BlackRock,” he said.

“PMX said if this logic is extended further, then Malaysia would have to break off diplomatic relations with the United States for their support of Israel,” he added, saying it does not make sense.

He said it was clear that those trying to manufacture the false impression that DAP is involved with talks to bring PAS into the federal government intended to tarnish DAP’s image.

Advertisement

“They have clearly forgotten their nefarious role just after the 15th General Election when they were instrumental in trying to put PAS into government by signing Statutory Declarations supporting Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister,” he said.

He reminded those in the unity government to stop harping on rumours that will confuse the people especially with the upcoming Sungai Bakap by-election in Penang.

“Otherwise, it will be no different from having your body in the unity government while your heart is outside,” he said.