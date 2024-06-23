KANGAR, June 23 — The number of houses damaged by storms in Perlis today and Friday increased to 107 at 8.18 pm tonight, according to the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) data.

MAIPs chief executive officer Mohd Nazim Mohd Noor said 96 houses were damaged during today’s incident, while 11 houses were affected in Friday’s storm.

Speaking to Bernama, he said the roofs of most of the houses were blown away by the storms.

“MAIPs is collaborating with several government agencies such as the Perlis Social Welfare Department...to go down to the field to identify the (victims’) needs and to distribute assistance.

“I would also like to offer condolences to the victims and hope that they remain patient and resilient in facing this test. At the same time, I hope those involved are under Allah’s protection,” he said, adding that assistance will be channelled as quickly as possible.

It is understood that today’s storm occurred around 2am while Friday’s storm happened at about 7am. — Bernama

