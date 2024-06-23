KOTA BARU, June 23 — The construction of the East Coast Railway Link (ECRL) in Kelantan covering 43 kilometres has reached a progress of 79.81 per cent as of last month, said Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak.

He said the progress aligns with the project schedule for the expected completion of the railway line from Kota Baru to Terminal Bersepadu Gombak (integrated transport terminal).

He said Kelantan would have a passenger station (Kota Baru Station) in Bandar Baru Tunjong and Pasir Puteh Station in Kampung Cherang Tuli for passengers and cargo.

He mentioned that the Kota Baru Station, which is under construction, will have multiple platforms and be equipped with parking spaces, pick-up and drop-off locations, covered walkways, workers’ quarters, and a landscape site, among other things.

He said this in a statement issued in conjunction with the visit by Kelantan Crown Prince Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra to the ECRL station site in Bandar Baru Tunjong, here today.

Darwis said the Kota Baru Station will feature the ‘Rumah Meleh Melayu’ and ‘Bunga Ketam Guri’ design concepts and other unique characteristics of Kelantan culture.

Tengku Muhammad Fakhry was briefed on the project progress before proceeding to the railway site.

Also present were state Public Works, Infrastructure, Water and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Dr Izani Husin and Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook was quoted as saying that he was confident that the ECRL project would be completed according to schedule in December 2026 and operational starting Jan 2027.

The 665 km ECRL project costing RM50.27 billion will connect Kota Bahru with the Gombak integrated transport terminal, cutting travel time to four hours from seven hours by road or over 12 hours during festive seasons. — Bernama