NIBONG TEBAL, June 22 — The Sungai Bakap state by-election kicked off today with the nomination of candidates at the Jawi Multipurpose Hall, Taman Desa Jawi here.

The nomination process will begin at 9am, and the potential candidates will be given an hour to submit their nomination forms.

Returning officer Khairulnizam Hashim is expected to announce the names of candidates who are eligible to contest at about 11 am.

According to the Election Commission (EC), six sets of nomination forms had already been sold as of yesterday.

Advertisement

The EC has set July 6 as polling day for the by-election, with early voting on July 2. The 14-day campaign period will begin today until 11.59 pm on July 5.

Former director of Institut Aminuddin Baki (Northern Branch) Dr Joohari Ariffin has been named as the Unity Government’s candidate, while Perikatan Nasional announced Nibong Tebal PAS vice-chairman Abidin Ismail as its candidate.

The Sungai Bakap by-election was called following the death of incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

Advertisement

The electoral roll for Sungai Bakap contains 39,279 voters, consisting of 39,222 regular voters and 57 police officers.

A total of 522 election workers have been appointed to manage the by-election process, while over 600 police officers will be deployed to ensure security.

In the Penang state election last August, the late Nor Zamri, who was also Nibong Tebal PAS chief, defeated Pakatan Harapan candidate Nurhidayah Che Rose with a majority of 1,563 votes.

The Sungai Bakap by-election is the eighth to be held after the 15th General Election in November 2022. — Bernama