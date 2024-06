KUCHING, June 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim paid a courtesy visit to the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak, Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, at the Astana Negeri today.

The prime minister, who arrived at 6.30pm, had a meeting with Wan Junaidi that lasted about 40 minutes.

Later tonight, Anwar is scheduled to attend the state-level Gawai Dayak dinner event at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here. — Bernama

