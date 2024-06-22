KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened two operations rooms to enable the public to channel information and lodge complaints regarding any corruption and abuse of power during the Sungai Bakap by-election campaign.

In a statement today, MACC announced that the operations rooms are at the MACC Penang Headquarters and the MACC Seberang Perai Branch office.

“These operations rooms will be open 24 hours until July 6. The public can also lodge any corruption and abuse of power complaints via email to [email protected] or by calling 04-2299262 extension 1107,” the statement said.

MACC also reminded all candidates and political parties contesting in the by-election to refrain from engaging in activities that could violate election laws and regulations under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and the Election Offences Act 1954.

The Sungai Bakap by-election will see a one-on-one contest between Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate, Aminuddin Baki Institute, Northern Branch former director, Dr. Joohari Ariffin, and former logistics executive and Nibong Tebal PAS vice-president, Abidin Ismail, representing Perikatan Nasional (PN).

This by-election is being held following the death of the incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, on May 24 due to a stomach inflammation.

The Election Commission has set the early voting date for July 2, with the main polling day on July 6. ― Bernama