KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck paid a courtesy visit to Malaysia’s Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Bukit Serene in Johor today.

Following the audience, Sultan Ibrahim hosted a luncheon for the King of Bhutan where they were engaged in a discussion aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Also present were the Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Ibrahim and the Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Ibrahim.

