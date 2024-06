KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today wished Indonesian President Joko Widodo a happy birthday through a post on Facebook.

“Happy Birthday to President Joko Widodo. Thank you for your dedication in strengthening the ties between our two countries,” he wrote.

“May Indonesia continue to progress and be successful,” he added.

President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, turns 63 today. — Bernama

