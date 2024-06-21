KOTA BARU, June 21 — A 17-year-old disabled boy was found drowned in an artificial lake near Kampung Tiong Dalam today.

The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department’s operations centre in a statement said a call regarding the incident was received at 6.43pm and six personnel from the Pasir Tumboh Fire and Rescue Station were despatched to the location.

“Upon arrival, it was confirmed that a disabled male had drowned. He was found by members of the public before the fire department arrived and was pronounced dead by Health Ministry officials,” the statement read.

The body has been handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama

Advertisement