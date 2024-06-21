ALOR STAR, June 21 — A total of 105 leptospirosis cases were recorded in Kedah from January until June 8, with one fatality.

State Health director Dr Ismuni Bohari said these cases were confirmed through positive serological tests conducted by the Kedah State Health Department (JKNK).

“This represents an 18 per cent increase from the 89 cases recorded during the same period last year. Of the 105 cases, 32 were confirmed through the Microscopic Agglutination Test, while 16 are still awaiting laboratory results.

“The single fatality occurred in February in the Kubang Pasu district,” he said in a statement here today.

Regarding the recent leptospirosis infections at the Lata Bayu Forest Eco Park, Dr Ismuni said the Baling District Health Office has conducted investigations and risk assessments at the recreation area.

“Water and soil samples have been collected and sent to the Ipoh Public Health Laboratory for processing. As a control measure, the State Forestry Department has closed the recreational park since June 17 until further notice.

“Health advice has also been provided to all visitors. JKNK will continue to monitor the situation and enhance readiness to implement prevention and control measures,” he said.

He advised the public to maintain cleanliness when visiting recreational areas and to seek immediate medical attention if they exhibit symptoms after visiting the site.

The media previously reported that the recreational area was temporarily closed after two visitors were suspected of contracting leptospirosis and were treated in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Kedah. The victims were reported to be in stable condition. — Bernama