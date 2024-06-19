KUCHING, June 19 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, are expected to grace the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF 2024), scheduled to be held from June 28 to 30 at the Sarawak Cultural Village here.

Sarawak Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew said that the Sarawak Protocol, Ceremonial and Event Management Unit in collaboration with the police and other security agencies, will be fully prepared for the royal dignitaries’ presence.

“Security has consistently been a top priority at all our events. With esteemed attendees this year, security measures will be heightened to ensure comprehensive inspections on both the venue and festival-goers,” he told reporters after the RWMF 2024 Sponsors Appreciation Day event today.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), Sharzede Askor said the festival goers were advised to utilise the shuttle bus service provided to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions.

“The shuttle bus service is convenient and accessible; ticket holders can board at Plaza Merdeka and Riverside Majestic Hotel free of charge by presenting their ticket. The bus will drop passengers directly at Sarawak Cultural Village,” she added.

Earlier, Ting witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between STB, who were represented by Sharzede and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) who was represented by its CEO, Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi.

The MoU aims to synergise tourism promotion efforts, contributing towards Malaysia’s goal of achieving over 35.6 million tourist arrivals by 2026 and revitalising the international tourism market. — Bernama

