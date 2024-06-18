KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The three-sen drop in retail prices of grade A, B and C eggs that was announced yesterday, has brought relief to the people of Sabah and Sarawak.

In Sabah, state National Consumer Foundation chairman David Chan said that people, particularly those in the B40 group, still rely on eggs and chicken as daily food sources, and it would certainly burden them if the prices were floated on the free market.

Furthermore, chicken and egg traders would also struggle to operate unless they were forced to raise their selling prices, which would, in turn, affect their sales, he said.

“We are concerned that if prices are not controlled, many parties will be affected, given that many are still facing various issues related to rising prices of goods and the cost of living.

“This (reduction in retail egg prices) can help the people to some extent in their daily lives,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the new retail prices for grade A, B, and C eggs are 42 sen, 40 sen and 38 sen each respectively effective yesterday.

In Sarawak, Consumers Voice Association (Covas) president Michael Tiong said the three-sen reduction in egg prices is proof that the government is always aware of people’s basic needs and its willingness to ease their burden.

He said it has a positive impact on consumption, which in turn can help stabilise the prices of other basic necessities by putting pressure on traders not to raise prices arbitrarily.

“If traders continue to raise prices, the government must take firm action to ensure that the announced price reduction truly benefits the people,” he told Bernama.

Housewife Zihani Ismawi, 35, who is also a frozen curry puff entrepreneur, said that it can help reduce the daily cost of living and increase purchasing power, especially for those who rely on eggs as a protein source.

Baker Winnie Elyse, 49, said that the reduction in the prices of eggs, a key ingredient in cake making, provides relief for her, as any increase would have a significant impact on her business’s production costs. — Bernama