KUCHING, June 16 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari said he does not care about the accusations and slanders thrown by outsiders against his leadership.

He said what is important is sincerity, hard work in administering government affairs so that Sarawak develops and generates high income by 2030.

“If we are good, some people will envy and want to criticise me, go ahead I don’t care...as a Muslim I believe God will help me.

“At the age of 74, I have been blessed with good health to continue working, travel to other countries to see how other countries develop and meet people to find ways to develop Sarawak,” he said when speaking at the Gawai Dayak celebration in Gedong district here today.

Earlier, local newspapers reported that several police reports had been made against an individual named Nehru Sathiamoorthy, the author of an article in an online news platform that disparaged Abang Johari’s leadership and achievements.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak police commissioner, Datuk Mancha Ata confirmed that five police reports have been made against the article and the case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama