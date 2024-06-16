KAJANG, June 16 — Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek’s mother, Datin Siti Zalikhah Mohd Nor, was laid to rest at 2.45pm today at the Sungai Ramal Dalam Muslim Cemetery.

Earlier, her remains were taken to Surau Al Mujahidin in Desa Surada, Bangi for the ritual washing and shrouding, followed by funeral prayers led by her fifth son, Hazim Faizi Siddiq.

Among those present to pay their final respects were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Bandar Tun Razak member of parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, as well as Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (left) extends condolences to Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (right) while paying final respects Datin Siti Zalikhah Mohd Nor, at Surau Al-Mujahidin, Desa Surada, Kajang June 16, 2024. — Bernama pic

The burial ceremony took place in rainy weather and was attended by more than 200 family members, relatives, and friends.

Siti Zalikhah, 75, who was born in Perak, passed away this morning at 9.30 at Serdang Hospital. She is survived by seven children.

She was the widow of the former President of the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (Abim), the late Prof. Datuk Siddiq Fadzil.

She was a member of the Shariah Research Panel under the Malaysian Fatwa Council and a Tabung Haji appointed advisory committee member for Hajj practices. She was also a Syariah lawyer with experience in Islamic Family Law.

Siti Zalikhah served as Abim’s Head of Women’s Affairs for four terms under the leadership of two Abim presidents, Anwar, and Siddiq, from 1977 to 1985.

She was an active writer, presenter, and translator of works by Islamic scholars on women’s issues and their roles from an Islamic perspective, as well as the relationship between women and knowledge.

Among her works are the translation of “Women in Islamic Society” by Hassan at-Turabi and “Matla’ al-Badrin wa Majma’ al-Bahrin” by the Nusantara scholar Sheikh Muhammad Ismail Daudi Al-Fatani.

She frequently presented papers on women, Islam, and knowledge at national and international seminars. — Bernama