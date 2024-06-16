KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 – Several Cabinet ministers extended their Hari Raya Aidiladha greetings to all Muslims in the country today.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil expressed hope that this Aidiladha can bring a deeper understanding and appreciation of the true meaning of sacrifice as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim AS in proving his devotion to Allah SWT.

Salam Aidiladha kepada seluruh umat Islam.



Semoga kita sentiasa memahami dan menghayati erti pengorbanan sebenar yang dilakukan oleh Nabi Ibrahim A.S dalam membuktikan ketaqwaannya kepada Allah SWT.



Pada masa sama, marilah kita doakan agar saudara kita yang sedang menunaikan...

“At the same time, let us pray that our fellow Muslims performing the Haj achieve a mabrur pilgrimage and return safely to our homeland. Salam Aidiladha to all Muslims,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page this evening.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu wished that this Aidiladha brings about bountiful blessings, joy and peace to everyone, encourage the appreciation of the values of sacrifice, sincerity and love taught through the sacrificial rituals.

“Let us emulate the obedience of Prophet Ibrahim AS and his son Prophet Ismail AS in following Allah SWT’s commands. The sacrificial rituals we perform are a sign of gratitude for the blessings Allah SWT has bestowed upon us,” he said.

“May the sacrificial meat benefit the poor and needy, and further strengthen the bonds between family, friends, and neighbours. Wishing all Muslims a blessed Hari Raya Aidiladha,” he said.

Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz also extended his Hari Raya Aidiladha greetings to all Muslims.

“Aidilfitri is celebrated with victory, while Aidiladha completes the act of sacrifice. May all the rituals performed this year be accepted and blessed by Allah SWT. For those travelling back to their hometowns, I wish you a safe journey to and from,” he said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Dr Zaliha Mustafa, urged all Muslims to reflect on the true meaning of sacrifice and sincerity as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim AS and his son, Prophet Ismail AS.

“May this spirit strengthen our resolve to continue serving our religion, race, and country. Aidiladha is also a time for us to gather with family and friends. I hope that each of us can enjoy the joy and blessings in an atmosphere filled with love and harmony.”

In the spirit of Aidiladha, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives deputy minister, Datuk R. Ramanan called on everyone, regardless of religious and cultural background, to reflect on the values brought by this celebration.

“Sacrifice for the common good, sincerity in human relations and the willingness to prioritise community interests over personal ones are principles we can all learn and practice,” he said.

Ramanan noted that though everyone is going through challenging times, with the spirit of unity and mutual respect, any adversity can be overcome.

???????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????!



Dikesempatan ini, saya ingin mengucapkan Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha 1445H kepada semua sahabat-sahabat saya yang beragama Islam.



Bagi yang pulang ke kampung halaman, berhati-hatilah memandu dan semoga selamat sampai ke destinasi yang dituju... pic.twitter.com/OPJosp6N9l — Ramanan Ramakrishnan (@datoramanan) June 16, 2024

“Let us strengthen our bonds of brotherhood, foster respect for one another, and together build a prosperous future in line with the Malaysia Madani vision inspired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he said.

Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha tomorrow. — Bernama