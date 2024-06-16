KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Traffic is flowing smoothly at all major highways in Malaysia ahead of the Aidiladha tomorrow.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA) spokesman said that there are slightly more vehicles compared to normal days along the North-South Expressway (PLUS) and the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway, and that traffic was under control as of 8.30pm.

Traffic was reported to be smooth along both directions of the East Coast Expressway 1 and 2 as well.

Those wanting to obtain the latest traffic information can do so via the PLUSLine at 1-800-88-0000 and on the X app account, @plustrafik or the MHA line 1-800-88-7752 or its X app account, @llmtrafik. — Bernama

Advertisement