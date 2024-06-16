GUA MUSANG, June 16 — Traffic flow in Gua Musang town heading towards Kota Baru is reported to be smooth as people travel back to their hometowns for Hari Raya Aidiladha tomorrow.

Gua Musang District Police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo when contacted said traffic police officers as well as volunteers from the People’s Volunteer Corps have been stationed along the route to monitor the traffic situation.

He said traffic along the Kuala Lipis-Gua Musang and Gua Musang-Kuala Krai routes was also running smoothly.

Meanwhile, traveller Azhar Aiman Rusli, 25, said his journey from the Gombak Toll Plaza was smooth, with relatively few vehicles on the road.

“I changed my plans and decided to leave today after noticing heavy congestion yesterday morning,” he said when met in the town.

A Bernama survey up until 6.45pm showed that the alternative Gua Musang-Jeli route heading to Jeli, Kuala Krai, and Tanah Merah, was also clear. — Bernama

