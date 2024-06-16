KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Aidiladha is more than a festivity but a day to reflect the values of sacrifices, obedience, togetherness, and sincerity in worship, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He called on all quarters to be resolved in an effort to strengthen their bonds with family, friends, and the community.

“Alhamdulillah, once again we are given the opportunity by Allah SWT to celebrate Aidiladha, a meaningful and blessed day in the Islamic calendar,” he said in a Facebook post tonight.

Touching on the story of Prophet Ibrahim AS and his son Prophet Ismail AS, Ahmad Zahid said the story reminds us of the great sacrifice that must be done to fulfill the commandments of Allah SWT, adding that it is a manifestation of the piousness of the whole family, a father’s strength, a son’s obedience, and a mother’s acceptance in following Allah’s orders.

Ahmad Zahid said that through the sacrificial rites, Muslims not only carry an act of worship but also help those in need, showing them compassion and love.

He also prayed that Allah SWT accepts all the worship and deeds of haj pilgrims in the Holy Land and that they return home safely with haj mabrur (accepted pilgrimage).

“For those who have not had the opportunity (to perform haj), may Allah SWT ease the way for them to perform the fifth pillar of Islam in the future. Let this Aidiladha be the time to renew our intentions and sincerity in our worship,” he said, extending his Aidiladha greetings to all Muslims.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said Aidiladha festivity is the best time for self-reflection and for contemplating all the significant sacrifices happening around us.

“(The sacrifices of) the ulil amri (leaders) who strive hard to give their best in advancing the daulah (nation) and the struggle of the ummah in defending the faith in these turbulent times while also showing our concern for what is happening in Gaza.

“Aidiladha reminds us of the sacrifices and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim AS in following the orders of Allah SWT. The significance of this struggle and sacrifice is immense, with the belief that a greater reward awaits in the Hereafter,” he said.

Fadillah also urged Muslims to manifest sacrifices to society during this festivity by providing food and distributing sacrificial meat to those in need, especially the poor.

“May our haj pilgrimage, sacrificial rites and all acts of worship be accepted by Allah SWT. I believe that even our smallest sacrifices will be valued by Him. Eid Mubarak to all Muslims,” he added.

Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Aidiladha tomorrow. — Bernama