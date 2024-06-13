Advertisement

PETALING JAYA, June 13 ― The parents of autistic boy Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin will be charged in the Petaling Jaya Court today.

This was confirmed by lawyer Fahmi Abd Moin, who is representing the child's father when contacted.

“I can only confirm that the couple will be charged today. As for the charges, I cannot disclose them yet because I need to meet with the deputy public prosecutor first,” he said.

As at 8am, media practitioners have started gathering outside the court complex which is being closely guarded by security personnel.

Also seen were several individuals believed to be family members of the couple.

The body of Zayn Rayyan, six, was found in a stream near his house at Apartment Idaman in Damansara Damai, near here, on December 6, last year, one day after he was reported missing.

A post-mortem showed that he was murdered and suffered injuries to his neck and body after trying to defend himself.

His parents were arrested on May 31 in Puncak Alam, Selangor, and their 13-day remand period ends today. ― Bernama