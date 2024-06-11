1MDB and SRC International is attempting to prevent Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor from removing or disposing her assets worth up to US$350 million (RM1.6 billion) amid allegations of misappropriating funds for luxury goods

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), its subsidiaries, and SRC International Sdn Bhd have filed a court application to bar Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor from removing or disposing of any of her assets up to nearly US$350 million (RM1.6 billion).

In court documents sighted by Malay Mail, the order (Mareva injunction) and other injunctive relief sought follows the companies’ latest suit against Rosmah and another, over luxury goods allegedly bought through the misappropriation of US$346 million in funds — later known as the 1MDB scandal.

A Mareva injunction is a court order preventing someone from disposing of property pending the outcome or completion of a legal action.

In the application filed on June 10, 1MDB, SRC International and nine other entities are seeking an injunction preventing Rosmah from disposing of her assets — whether owned legally or beneficially in her name or not — up to the value of US$346,010,489 (or its ringgit equivalent).

She would also be required to fully disclose all her existing assets whether in or outside Malaysia and whether in her own name or not and whether solely or jointly owned by providing details to the court in writing.

The companies also want an interim preservation order compelling Rosmah to surrender the luxury goods into the custody of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) or any other party deemed fit by the court.

Rosmah would be allowed, however, to withdraw up to RM10,000 monthly or any other sum ordered by the court, for her living and legal expenses. She may still negotiate the monthly withdrawal, both for its limit and purpose.

If the court grants the order as sought, any violation would be contempt of court and risk imprisonment.

In the latest 1MDB and SRC civil suit against Rosmah, a total of 11 plaintiffs claim that monies from the companies were channelled to various offshore entities, and later paid to 48 vendors in 14 jurisdictions for the luxury goods in 320 payments.

Rosmah is being sued along with Shabnam Naraindas Daswani (also known as Natasha Mirpuri), who allegedly purchased or procured the luxury goods for Rosmah.

In the suit, they are asking Rosmah to return any of these items in her possession and to pay approximately US$350 million or an amount to be assessed by the court. They also want Shabnam to pay a sum to be determined by the court.

Apart from the claimed sums, the plaintiffs are seeking general, aggravated and exemplary damages from the duo.

This is a second civil suit brought against Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, in connection with the purchase of jewellery.

In an earlier suit, Lebanese jeweller Global Royalty Trading SAL is seeking the recovery of US$14.57 million in connection with 44 jewellery items shipped to her in February 2018.

Rosmah contends they were seized by police and are no longer in her possession.