LABUAN, June 10 — The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Labuan division has been automatically dissolved following the dissolution of its 28 branches and the appointment of a new pro tem divisional chief.

Newly-appointed Bersatu Labuan pro tem chief Abdullah Omar Bledram confirmed the dissolution, which was initiated after his appointment was announced by Bersatu Secretary-General Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin on June 8.

He said this move comes as a significant reshuffle in the party’s local structure.

“The previous Labuan Bersatu division is automatically dissolved, with the new committee line-up to be established soon as directed by the party’s central leadership,” Abdullah said today.

He emphasised the 28 branches under the former division are also dissolved, and new branches will be set up after the new divisional committee is formed.

This restructuring follows the revocation of membership of Labuan member of parliament Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman from Bersatu, who, along with six other leaders, declared support for the Prime Minister last October.

“The decision has left Bersatu Labuan in a state of flux, requiring a complete rebuild from the ground up,” he said.

Abdullah, who previously served as the Labuan Bersatu deputy chief, acknowledged the challenges ahead.

“With the dissolution of Labuan Bersatu division, Bersatu Labuan is back to square one, having to start from the beginning.

“Nevertheless, we must start first then we can see how it goes.

“As the pro tem chief, certainly I’m facing the significant task of rebuilding the division and establishing new branches to restore the party’s presence in Labuan,” he said.

Former Labuan Bersatu vice chief Hassan Jinin commented on the uncertain status of membership within the dissolved branches.

“When the Bersatu central leadership has appointed a pro tem chief, the previous divisional and branches’ line-ups are no longer functioning, and a new leadership line-up must be established,” he said.

He added more than 3,000 registered members have been affected by the division’s dissolution. — The Borneo Post