KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The government, through the Economy Ministry, is currently preparing the Ageing National Agenda for an aged nation by 2030, which focuses on medium and long-term socioeconomic development plans as Malaysia moves towards an aged nation by 2030 and super-aged nation by 2044.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said various ministries and stakeholders support the effort and it is aligned with the whole-of-nation approach.

“This agenda includes challenges in health, education, finance, productivity and labour as well as the use of technology to determine long-term and sustainable economic growth for the aged. It is vital to point out that the impacts of an ageing society are broad and not limited to elderly care and welfare,” she said.

Nancy said this in her speech text read out by Women, Family and Community Development Secretary-General Datuk Dr Maziah Che Yusoff at the ‘Living Your Golden Years: Ordinary People Living Extraordinary Lives’ Conference and Exhibition 2024 here, today.

Advertisement

According to Nancy, the government undertakes various efforts at the national level, specifically through the National Advisory and Consultative Council for Older Persons (NACCOP).

She noted that the government set up NACCOP to overlook the implementation and reporting structure between national, state and local governments on the policy status of Malaysia’s National Policy for Older Persons and its Plan of Action.

“The seven sub-committees under this council cover portfolios ranging from health, social and recreation, housing and environment, employment, economy, research and development, as well as education and spirituality.

Advertisement

“Through NACCOP, representatives of older persons in various fields can raise issues and provide recommendations that benefit older persons,” she said.

Meanwhile, Third Age Media Association president Cheah Tuck Wing said the objectives of the conference and exhibition are to promote healthy and active ageing and showcase that many seniors have a perfect life ahead in their golden years.

“At this advanced age, they can contribute to the community and the country. Seniors must always be active and healthy because they can still sustain their golden years despite having little savings. When you have (good) health, you can find a job and pay for your expenses,” he said. — Bernama