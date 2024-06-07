LABUAN, June 7 — The Ministry of Education (MoE) has approved a total allocation of RM162 million for seven infrastructure development projects in this duty-free island for the year 2024.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said three of these projects, valued at RM114 million, are currently in their initial stages, and the procurement process for these projects is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Another three additional projects, with a combined value of RM24 million, are scheduled for implementation this year...these include the construction of a new block for special integration education classes (PPKI) and disabled-friendly facilities at SMK Mutiara, the construction of replacement and additional buildings at SMK Labuan, and the construction of additional pre-school buildings at SK Patau-Patau.

“Additionally, a project involving the construction of building blocks and upgrading works at Labuan Matriculation College, also valued at RM24 million, was successfully completed in March 2024,” he said during the handover ceremony of the Labuan Vocational College (LVC) project today.

He emphasised that the federal government prioritises development projects based on urgency, aiming to provide improved facilities for students in Labuan.

“We hope these initiatives will greatly benefit the educational environment here,” he said.

Nanta Linggi also assured that his ministry, along with the Labuan Public Works Department, remain committed to guiding the MoE in executing development programmes that enhance the national education ecosystem and have a positive impact on the local community.

“The Works minister acknowledged the challenges faced by contractors in procuring building materials locally, often needing to source them from mainland Sabah, Sarawak, and Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

Earlier, he said the Labuan Vocational College project, which started on December 15, 2019, was completed on March 20, 2024.

“Despite the difficulties in obtaining building material and the constraints imposed by the Covid-19 movement restrictions, the contractor managed to complete the project,” he added.

Nanta said the new facilities at Labuan Vocational College include additional blocks for a culinary arts workshop, an electrical technology workshop for low and high voltage, a welding workshop, a machine industrial workshop, and an automotive workshop.

“This project is a significant milestone for the local community, reflecting the government’s efforts to empower vocational education and increase the number of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates, thereby contributing to national human capital development,” he said. — Bernama