SANTUBONG, June 7 — The working committee on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) has agreed to take out “tourism” from the Federal List and insert it under the State List of the Federal Constitution, Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said today.

He said the agreement was reached during the committee meeting three weeks ago.

“Tourism was incorporated into the Federal List in 1992 without the knowledge of the Sarawak government,” he told reporters after visiting the Sarawak Cultural Village, the venue of the coming Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF).

He said during the discussion on the formation of Malaysia in 1963, tourism and the environment were never brought up, but suddenly became an issue in 1992.

Advertisement

He said any matter not on the Federal List or State List or Concurrent List, should be placed under the Residual List.

“That is why I am always making a noise, asking for tourism to be listed as a state’s right,” he said.

“Therefore, if we follow the Federal Constitution, any matter not incorporated in the Federal List or the State List or the Concurrent List should come under the Residual List,” he said.

Advertisement

He said any matter that comes under the Residual List is a state’s right.

Karim said the state government has always been fighting to claim back rights under MA63 that have been eroded over the years.

He said discussions are on-going in connection with the Territorial Sea Act, Continental Shelf Act and Petroleum Development Act.