KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The Sessions Court today agreed to the temporary release of the passport to Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid, the wife of former minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, until June 30.

Judge Azura Alwi allowed Na’imah’s bid for temporary passport release so that she could attend an art exhibition in Basel, Switzerland and a work meeting in Singapore, Malaysiakini reported today.

According to the news portal, deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin did not object to Na’imah’s bid for the temporary passport release.

The exhibition titled “Art Basel” is reportedly from June 10 until June 16.

Na’imah was also reported to be needed in Singapore for work meetings of her companies.

In her affidavit, Na’imah said she would return to Malaysia by June 30 and immediately hand back her passport to the court.

Nai’mah, 66, was charged on January 23 with failing to declare her assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, under Section 36(2) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act.

Her assets include properties in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

Her trial has yet to start, but if found guilty, she can be punished with a maximum five-year jail term and a maximum fine of RM100,000.

Na’imah previously applied for the permanent release of her passport but was rejected by the High Court in March, which allowed to apply for its temporary return.