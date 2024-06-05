BENTONG, June 5 — The suspect involved in the carjacking incident at a petrol station in Jalan Semambu, Kuantan on Monday, was detained by police while sleeping in house at Kampung Chinta Manis, near Karak, here last night.

The suspect who had stolen the car, Honda City 1.5L V in Jalan Semambu, Kuantan had driven to the village and entered a house and decided to take a nap after forcing the tenants into a room and locking them up.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the suspect, aged 40, was detained while he was fast asleep in the living room at about 12.45am, after the house owner had contacted police.

Yahaya said the house owner who lives with his wife and three children, had informed police that an unknown individual had entered his house at about 10pm and locked them up in a room.

“When the suspect was fast asleep in the living room, the house owner managed to contact the police. With the arrest, police have managed to resolve the case that has gone viral on social media since the carjacking incident on June 3.

“The suspect from Kuantan tested positive for drugs and initial investigations revealed that he had six previous records related to drugs and crime,” he said at the Bentong police headquarters, here today.

Yahaya added that the Honda City car that was reported stolen was also found at the market area in Karak as the suspect had parked the car there and hitched a ride from members of the public to Kampung China Manis.

“We are also investigating why the suspect had replaced the number plate of the car and parked it at the market. There was nothing wrong with the car but only a few scratches here and there car since the suspect had removed some stickers on the car to avoid being identified.

“The suspect also admitted that the motorcycle that he had used to reach the petrol station was also stolen,” he said adding that he would be remanded for two days.

During the arrest police recovered a Lashida branded watch, a Bonia watch, two scissors, two knives and a face mask.

On Monday, a retired teacher encountered a horrifying experience when an unknown man hijacked her daughter’s car at a petrol station in Semambu, Kuantan.

Kuantan police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu had said during the 3.10pm incident, Napisah Muhammad, 68, was inside the car when an unknown assailant drove the car away from the petrol station before offloading her safely about 400m from the station. — Bernama