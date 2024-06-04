KUANTAN, June 4 — A retired teacher encountered a horrifying experience when an unknown man hijacked her daughter’s car at a petrol station in Semambu, near here yesterday.

According to Kuantan police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu during the 3.10pm incident, Napisah Muhammad, 68, was inside the car when an unknown assailant drove the car away from the petrol station before offloading her safely about 400m from the station.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the hijacked car was a red Honda City 1.5L V bearing registration number BQM 2707 while the thief also escaped with an Iphone 14 which belonged to victim’s daughter as well a Touch n Go (TnG) and Smart Tag with total estimated losses around RM94,000.

Before the car was hijacked, the victim, her husband Mohamed Halim Omar, 77 and her daughter who is an accountant, had gone to the petrol station to top up patrol and also go to the washroom.

“While the daughter was in the process of refueling the car, her father and mother had alighted from the car to use the washroom. Once the refueling was completed, the daughter had parked the car near the washroom and left the engine on.

“Once the mother came back from the washroom and into the car, the daughter decided to head to the washroom herself. Just when she was heading to the wasshroom, she heard her mother scream for help from her car that was speeding away,” he said in a statement, here today.

Wan Mohd Zahari said initial investigations and visual from CCTV recordings showed that the suspect who had arrived at the station in a stolen motorcycle which also had a false registration numbers, sneaked into the car and drove off with the car owner’s mother inside.

He added that police were carrying out a thorough investigation to identify the culprit. — Bernama