KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Police have completed the investigation paper on columnist Andrew Sia in connection with his article entitled “Our Apartheid Academy, UiTM” published in a local news portal on May 22.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the investigation paper was sent to the Attorney General’s Chambers yesterday for further action.

“A statement has been recorded from Sia ... the investigation paper has been completed and we are waiting for further instructions,” he said when contacted today.

Last Friday, Razarudin was reported to have said that 63 police reports had been lodged against Sia and police had recorded statements from the 63 complainants and two individuals from a local news portal.

Advertisement

On May 24, news reports said police had started investigations against Sia in connection with his allegedly offensive article on UiTM.

The first police report was made by the information head of a political party at the Dang Wangi police station recently.

Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh had earlier demanded that the news portal remove the article and that Sia make an apology.

Advertisement

The investigations are being conducted under Section 504 of the Penal Code for making intentional insults to break the public peace and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act for using insulting words. — Bernama