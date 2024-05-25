KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Police will summon online news portal columnist Andrew Sia to assist in investigations regarding an article titled “Our Apartheid Academy, UiTM” published on May 22.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said depending on their investigation, police may also call the news portal’s editor to record a statement.

“A total of 38 police reports have been received so far,” he said when contacted today.

It is understood that the police will request profiling from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to obtain details on Sia to assist in the investigation.

The first police report was made by the information chief of a political party at the Dang Wangi police station recently.

Umno youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh had also demanded the portal take down the article and urged Sia to issue an apology.

Police are investigating the case under Section 504 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act as well as Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

According to media reports, police have opened an investigation paper against Sia who, in his article, allegedly claimed that UiTM practises an ‘Apartheid’ system.

Yesterday, the Committee of Vice Chancellors and Rectors of Public Universities, consisting of 20 vice- chancellors and rectors of Malaysian public universities, supported Universiti Teknologi Mara’s (UiTM) stance to adhere to the UiTM Act 1976 (Act 173) and Article 153 of the Federal Constitution. — Bernama