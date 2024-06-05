PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said neither he nor his deputy Teo Nie Ching had ordered any media outlets to retract any published news reports.

Fahmi was asked for comments on former minister Datuk Zaid Ibrahim’s criticisms over alleged government attempts to censor the media.

“I take note of his views. He has many views, I don’t have any problems with his views, (he) can continue to have views.

“I would like to clarify that neither the deputy communications minister nor myself have said anything to any media outlets about taking down any reports,” Fahmi told a press conference at the Communications Ministry here today.

Yesterday, Zaid, urged editors to collectively oppose censorship attempts.

He cited a “blackout” by main media outlets on a first press conference called by deaf e-hailing driver Ong Ing Keong and Lawyers for Liberty, over an alleged assault involving Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim’s escort.

