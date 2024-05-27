KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The government assured that the Specialisation Degree Training Programme or “Parallel Pathway” issue will be resolved promptly, and that a proposed solution framework has been submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) for evaluation.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir stated that discussions with the Ministry of Health have been held recently to find a solution regarding legal aspects, in addition to issues related to the recognition of medical programmes, offered in universities.

“The government is currently examining comprehensive solutions that also involve legal aspects such as a need for any amendments to the Medical Act 1971, in addition to matters related to the recognition of medical programmes offered at universities.

“We have looked into it more deeply and identified that it needs to be resolved regarding matters within legal provisions,” he said after attending the investED training programme graduation ceremony organised by the Securities Commission here today.

The Parallel Pathway issue gained attention when the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) requested Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) to allow entry of non-Bumiputera medical officers who wished to undergo specialised training in cardiothoracic fields, just like how the institution accepts international students.

This comes after the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) rejected the applications of four cardiothoracic surgeons to be listed in the National Specialist Register due to their Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh in Cardiothoracic Surgery (FRCS Ed) qualification not being recognised.

Commenting further, Zambry said the issue should not only focus on the matter of admitting these four doctors to UiTM but also on why the MMC does not recognise their academic qualifications.

“It is unfair if we accuse UiTM of being too rigid and not providing space, showing no compassion to urgent cases. This involves the MMC. Even though they (doctors) may be allowed to temporarily pass out if UiTM provides space, ultimately will the MMC accept them or not? This is the real question,” he said.

He also urged the public to have confidence in the ongoing solution efforts and emphasised that the issue should not be exploited for political gains by any party trying to exaggerate the matter. — Bernama