KEPALA BATAS, June 5 — A five-year-old girl with autism was found drowned at a water theme park in Bertam, here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara district acting police chief ACP Zulkeflee Sulaiman said that according to the victim’s mother, the girl disappeared from her sight while playing with other family members at around 3.30pm.

The woman then quickly alerted theme park staff to locate her daughter before the girl’s body was found shortly after in a pond that was under construction,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the victim’s body was taken to Kepala Batas Hospital for a post-mortem before being claimed by her family and brought back to Selangor for burial. — Bernama

