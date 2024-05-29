KUANTAN, May 29 — Pahang succeeded in eradicating hardcore poverty yesterday, in line with the government’s aspirations, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said 1,946 household heads who were recorded as being in the hardcore poverty group have boosted their income to come out of the category.

However, he said hardcore poverty is very subjective and it could change in the future, adding that the state government would continue to monitor the situation.

“When we had data showing the number of people in the hardcore poverty group, we asked the state development office to monitor and see what we can do to help them,” he told reporters when asked to comment on the hardcore poverty rate in Pahang here today.

He said this after presenting donations to 99 individuals, comprising Orang Asli and Sekolah Menengah Agama Negeri Pahang students who achieved excellent results in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

Wan Rosdy had previously said that 4,968 people had been recorded as being hardcore poor on January 3, 2023, and it dropped to 1,946 people on December 31 that same year.

Elaborating, Wan Rosdy said the achievement was also the result of the efforts of various parties, including initiatives by the federal and state governments.

“For example, in Pahang, the state government channels, among others, the Pahang Prihatin Aid, the I-Push scheme (micro-entrepreneur financing), Pahang people’s housing aid, in addition to health cards which are seen as among the contributors to help lift them out of the vicious cycle of poverty,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was previously quoted as saying that the unity government intended to eradicate hardcore poverty in the country.

Touching on the performance of the Pahang Maahad Tahfiz, which created history by emerging as the top school based on the SPM results released on Monday (May 27), Wan Rosdy said it was a result of the efforts put in by various parties, especially the students and the teachers of quality. — Bernama