KUALA NERUS, May 9 — The federal government is determined to eradicate hardcore poverty in Terengganu within the next two months, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said as of May 2, there were 1,663 families in the state still in the hardcore poor group.

In this regard, he said the federal government agencies had been instructed to work with the state government to ensure that hardcore poverty in Terengganu is eradicated within the given period.

“Don’t tell me the wealth of all the agencies, (and) the ministry is unable rescue more than 1,000 families from hardcore poverty? They do not have enough food, there are no new clothes for the children and it is difficult to buy uniform for the children to go to school.

“If the federal government and the state government cooperate fully, hardcore poverty here can be eradicated,” he said when speaking at the Terengganu level Madani 2024 Aidilfitri celebration at Gong Badak Sports Complex, here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities and the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department together with the Terengganu State Government, was attended by more than 15,000 visitors from various walks of life and ages.

Meanwhile, Anwar called on the people, especially in Terengganu, to reject the accusation that the federal government is not paying attention to the state because it is governed by the opposition.

In fact, he said the federal government always gives priority and orders that projects for the benefit of the people in this state including flood mitigation, education, health, safety and infrastructure be expedited.

“Otherwise, Madani has no meaning if priority is not given to the welfare of the people,” he said.

Anwar said the federal government is also constantly monitoring to ensure that projects in Terengganu such as flood mitigation are carried out according to schedule.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister also called on the state government to discuss with the relevant parties such as the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry regarding potential domestic and foreign investment that can be brought into Terengganu. — Bernama