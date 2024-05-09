ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 9 — The Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail today said the state government must eradicate hardcore poverty by next year.

To achieve this, he said all Johor assemblymen will need to identify susceptible hardcore poor groups in their respective areas within the next 19 months to channel the necessary assistance.

“It is my priority to ensure all Johoreans have food on their tables, shelter, access to quality education, access to basic facilities and quality healthcare.

“I decree that there will not be any Johor households that will be categorised as hardcore poor after 2025.

Advertisement

“So, for the next 19 months, please locate and identify those listed as being hardcore poor in your respective constituencies,” he said in his maiden speech while opening the state legislative assembly here.

Tunku Ismail told all assemblymen to understand the concerns experienced by Johoreans with regards to the rising cost of living and price instability.

“I would like to remind all... Please serve the people and never forget this responsibility,” he said.

Advertisement

Tunku Ismail also said he wants to see the state government “guarantee” the implementation of social welfare through programmes like “infrastructure development and education initiatives covering all levels of society”.

The Johor legislative assembly has 56 representatives.

The Barisan Nasional coalition leads with a super majority of 40 assemblymen.

Pakatan Harapan acts as a balancing bloc and holds 12 seats, followed by Perikatan Nasional with three and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance with one.

Tunku Ismail was appointed as the Johor Regent on November 22 and has been vested with the powers of the acting sultan throughout the duration of Ruler Sultan Ibrahim’s role as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Sultan Ibrahim took his oath of office as the country’s King on January 31 for a five-year term.