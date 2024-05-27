KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The National Average Grade (GPN) score for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 examination recorded a good achievement of 4.6 compared to 4.74 in 2022 and 4.86 in 2021.

Education director-general Azman Adnan said a total of 11,713 candidates or 3.1 per cent of the 375,525 students who sat for the SPM last year obtained excellent results (grade A+, A and A-) in all subjects, which is a 0.4 per cent increase compared to 2022.

In Putrajaya, Putrajaya Federal Territory Education Department director Ezaiddin Hussain said 187 SPM 2023 candidates obtained excellent results in all subjects, a 2.07 per cent increase compared to 138 candidates (8.14 per cent) in 2022.

“Overall, based on the Gred Purata Mata Pelajaran (GPMP), 20 out of the 28 subjects recorded an increase in performance, with five of them being core subjects,” he said.

In Selangor, state Education director Jafri Abu said the state recorded a GPN of 4.67 for 2023, up 0.13 points from 4.80 the previous year.

He said that of the 65,452 candidates, 2,005 (3.15 per cent) obtained excellent results in all subjects compared to 1,860 candidates (2.94 per cent) in 2022.

In Negeri Sembilan, state Education Department director Dr Roslan Hussin the state’s GPN rose 0.17 points to 4.33, making it the state’s best achievement in the past 10 years.

“Of the 14,158 candidates who sat for SPM 2023, 631 (4.55 per cent) obtained excellent results in all subjects compared to 553 candidates the previous year,” he said.

He added that Tunku Kurshiah College recorded the best school average grade (GPS) at 1.25 in the fully-residential category while SMK King George V topped the national school category with a GPS of 2.21.

In Melaka, state Education Department director Mohd Ghazali Ahmad said the state achieved a GPN of 4.59, up 0.18 points from 4.77 in 2022.

“A total of 336 candidates from 10,458 students from government schools in Melaka obtained grade A (A+, A and A-) in all subjects, with five students scoring A+ in all subjects,” he said.

The number of schools 100 per cent eligible to receive a certificate increased to 21 compared to 16 in 2022.

In PERAK, state Education Department director Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Mahson said its GPN for 2023 stood at 4.75, an increase of 0.17 points compared to 4.92 in 2022.

He said that of the 27,259 candidates, 772 (2.83 per cent) obtained excellent results, with six students scoring A+ in all subjects.

“One of the reasons for this achievement is the various measures taken by certain parties, including the Perak Menteri Besar through the ‘Tuisyen Cikgu Saarani’ programme,” he said.

In Pahang, state Education Department director Amzan Abd Malek said that of the 16,782 candidates who sat for SPM in 2023, 517 (3.08 per cent) obtained excellent results in all subjects compared to 405 candidates in 2022, with four students scoring all A+.

“As for special educational needs (CBPK) candidates, 11 out of 110 students obtained outstanding results, with at least 5A grades,” he said.

Commenting on Orang Asli students, he said 41 out of 609 candidates obtained at least 5As (A+/A/A-) compared to 36 candidates in 2022.

In Johor, state Education director Mohd Hanafi Samad said it recorded a state GPN of 4.48 in 2023 to exceed the national average of 4.6.

“A total of 1,247 candidates obtained outstanding SPM results, with 20 of them scoring A+ in all subjects,” he said, adding that five out of 133 special educational needs candidates obtained 7As and above.

In Terengganu, state Education Department director Jelani Sulong the state’s GPN rose to 4.41 in 2023 compared to 4.59 the previous year.

“Of the 16,382 candidates, 464 (2.83 per cent) obtained excellent results in all subjects, with eight of them scoring A+ in all subjects,” he said.

He added that the average grade gap between urban and rural areas also improved to 0.68 points compared to 0.71 points in 2022.

In Kelantan, Education deputy director (management and planning sector) Mohamad Ab Wahab said the state recorded a GPN of 4.72 for the 2023 SPM compared to 4.88 the previous year.

Nine candidates scored A+ while 395 others scored at least A- in all subjects, he said.

In Kedah, state Education director Ismail Othman said the state’s GPN rose 0.21 points to 4.77 in 2023 compared to 4.98 in 2022, making this the state’s best achievement in the last 13 years.

“Fourteen candidates obtained outstanding results and 568 of them scored all As (A, A+ and A), while 14 schools achieved an average grade of 0.80 and above (Lonjakan Saujana),” he said.

Twenty-one schools also achieved a GPS of below 3.0 while the GPMP for mathematics in Kedah showed the highest increase of 0.27 points from 5.86 to 5.59 among all the subjects.

In Perlis, state Education director Rose Aza Che Arifin said the state achieved its best-ever GPN of 4.74 compared to 4.82 in 2022, with 50 candidates obtaining outstanding results for all subjects.

“The 2023 SPM also showed the performance between urban and rural areas improved by 0.08 points, with the GPS for 2023 at 0.84 compared to 0.92 in 2022,” she said.

In Penang, state Education director Abdul Said Hussain said the state’s GPN improved by 0.11 points to 4.49 in 2023 compared to 4.60 the previous year.

“Of the 15,655 candidates in the state, 755 obtained excellent results in all subjects, with SMK Bukit Jambul taking the top spot out of the 12 best-performing schools in Penang with a GPS of 1.53,” he said.

In Sabah, state Education director Datuk Raisin Saidin said the state’s GPN increased 0.13 points to 5.09 in 2023 compared to 5.22 in 2022.

He said that of the 35,126 candidates, 484 (1.38 per cent) obtained outstanding results in all subjects compared to 344 (0.95 per cent) in 2022.

The GPN achievement of urban candidates in 2023 stood at 5.28 compared to 5.38 in 2022 while that of rural candidates was 4.75 compared to 4.95 in 2022. — Bernama