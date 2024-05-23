KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 examination candidates can access their results from 10am onwards on Monday, May 27, utilising quicker options like Short Messaging Service (SMS) and online platforms.

The Ministry of Education (MOE), via its social media platform X, announced that results can be obtained through SMS by typing SPM followed by the IC number and Candidate Number and sending it to 15888.

“Congratulations and best wishes to all SPM 2023 examination candidates. Online result inquiries can be made through the website myresultspm.moe.gov.my,” it said.

For those without access to online platforms, they can obtain the results in person from their respective schools.

The MOE previously announced that the SPM 2023 examination results would be announced on May 27, and candidates can collect their results from their respective schools from 10am onwards. — Bernama

