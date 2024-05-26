SHANGHAI, May 26 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged youths to take up the opportunity to pursue higher education in China to gain knowledge in various fields, especially technology.

Ahmad Zahid, also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said China has an advantage in high technology that Malaysians can learn from and utilise for the country’s development.

“What is important is for us to obtain the transfer of knowledge as well as technology from China’s colleges and universities to be brought back to our country. Not only for your own good but for the country,” he said during his speech at the luncheon with the Malaysian community and students in Shanghai, here today.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin, Malaysia’s Consul-General in Shanghai Syed Farizal Aminy Syed Mohamad, and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki were also present.

The National Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Council chairman requested all relevant parties, including MARA, to be proactive in encouraging Malaysian students to pursue knowledge in China.

“Starting this year, I would like to open the floodgate for MARA students, especially GiatMara, (and) UniKL, to send their students to study in China to acquire knowledge and technology.

“I would like to see the achievement of our students... China is advanced in terms of high technology. They are very open to share their knowledge and technology especially with us (Malaysia)... Therefore, I would like to urged MARA chairman to open up the minds, (correct) the perception of (Malaysian) parents especially Bumiputera to send their children to study in China,” he said.

According to him, because of Malaysians’ familiarity with some countries, they tend to look to the West to pursue higher education, ‘forgetting’ to look over to Asia, especially China.

Ahmad Zahid said Shanghai is the best region in China for students to acquire knowledge, including learning from its political determination, given the city’s rapid development compared to 30 years ago.

“This is not an attempt to flatter but a reality. We should learn from them (China), so let’s put aside negative views,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Higher Education statistics, 5,697 Malaysians are studying in China, including 1,425 students in Beijing, 933 in Zheijang, 735 in Fujian, and 626 in Shanghai.

Ahmad Zahid is on his first official visit to China since assuming office in December 2022. The 11-day visit that kicked off on May 22 is at the invitation of Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang.

Malaysia and China established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974, and this is the highest level of visits involving top leaders in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China ties. — Bernama