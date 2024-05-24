GEORGE TOWN, May 24 — Sungai Bakap assemblyman Nor Zamri Latiff of PAS is still undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) and has taken a leave of absence from attending this sitting of the state legislative assembly.

Penang Opposition Leader Muhamad Fauzi Yusoff said Nor Zamri’s condition has improved but he is still undergoing treatment.

“There will only be 10 Opposition assemblymen in this sitting as we have submitted his leave of absence to Speaker,” he told reporters after the official opening of the first term of the 15th state legislative assembly today.

He denied talks that Nor Zamri is in critical condition and hoped that the public and media would give him and his family some space and privacy in this matter.

“We hope he will recover soon,” he said, adding that he last visited Nor Zamri on Wednesday.

Nor Zamri was admitted to the hospital due to inflammation in the stomach at the end of April.

The assemblyman, who is also suffering from diabetes and hypertension, is the Nibong Tebal PAS chief.

He contested the Sungai Bakap seat in the state election last August and won against Pakatan Harapan’s Nurhidayah Che Rose, with a majority of 1,563 votes.