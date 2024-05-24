NIBONG TEBAL, May 24 — The remains of Sungai Bakap assemblyman Nor Zamri Latiff were laid to rest at Masjid Jamek Sungai Acheh Muslim Cemetery, at 6.30pm today.

Earlier, his remains were bathed and shrouded at the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ), before being brought back to his residence, located near the Masjid Jamek Sungai Acheh, and then taken to the mosque for funeral prayers.

About 1,000 congregants, led by the PAS vice-president Datuk Idris Ahmad, performed the prayers.

Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak paid his last respects to the deceased.

Also present to pay their last respects were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, who is also Nibong Tebal member of Parliament; Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow; Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid; and several state executive council members.

Nor Zamri, 56, breathed his last at HSJ’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), at 1.38 this afternoon, while receiving treatment for an inflammation in the stomach. He was admitted to the hospital at the beginning of this month.

He is survived by his wife Musalmah Yusop and six children.

Penang PAS commissioner Muhammad Fauzi Yusoff, when met by reporters, said Nor Zamri was well-liked among party members because of his gentle personality, and easy to work with, and he described the assemblyman’s passing as a great loss for PAS.

“The deceased liked to help people, do charity and participate in the rescue mission of flood victims because he really liked to help people,” said the Sungai Dua assemblyman.

Meanwhile, Penaga assemblyman Mohd Yusni Mat Piah said Nor Zamri was a kind-hearted and affable friend, and all friends in Penang PAS were deeply saddened by his passing.

Nor Zambri, who was also Nibong Tebal PAS chief, contested the state elections against Pakatan Harapan candidate, Nurhidayah Che Rose, in August last year, and won with a majority of 1,563, after securing 15,433 votes. — Bernama