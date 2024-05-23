KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today said that the government will focus on improving public transport facilities at monorail stations in the city which will cost RM50 million.

He said that the improvement will be on the entry gates, elevators, and toilets at the stations.

On top of that, he said additional surveillance cameras with analytic videos will be installed at several monorail stations.

“The RM50 million budget will be included in fixing the toilet and also making sure the stations will be more efficient. Also, there will be improvements in the surveillance camera system which will include analytic video.

“Hence, the new system is important for the rail service to avoid unfortunate events in the station.

“We have identified the monorail stations and we will start upgrading works by September this year,” he said during a press conference at the Wisma Monorail, here, today.

As for the elevators in the monorail stations in the city centre, he said that there were 21 elevators at 11 monorail stations in Kuala Lumpur.

However, he said there were only three working elevators in the stations and 18 were not working.

“For three stations namely Imbi, Hang Tuah and Tun Sambathan, the lift will be fixed by this October.

“While four other stations which are Raja Chulan, Bukit Nanas, Medan Tuanku and KL Sentral the elevators will be fixed by January 2025 and three stations, Chow Kit, Titiwangsa and Maharajalela by April 2025,” he said.



