SEREMBAN, May 23 — Two local factory operators were detained after being suspected of being involved in the smelting of toxic substance activities without approval for more than two years in Mukim Pantai, Jalan Jelebu, here today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the two men, in their 30s and 50s, were arrested during a three-hour operation by various agencies, including the police, Department of Environment and Immigration Department, at four premises in the seven-hectare location, at 9.30am today.

He said that two premises were suspected of operating illegally.

“These two premises were found to be carrying out toxic waste smelting activities without DOE approval, which harms the environment and the health of the local population. All premises are located approximately 50 metres (m) from Sungai Linggi, and 400m from Sungai Terip Dam.

“The results of the inspection found that there were pollution effects, which caused the trees in the bush area around a 150m radius to die, as well as the overflow of toxic waste around the premises, in addition to the poor drainage system,” he told reporters, after the operation here today.

He said that the operators carried out activities in secluded areas to avoid detection by enforcement agencies and that these scheduled waste materials are believed to have been brought in from abroad, as well as local industrial waste.

He added that the premises were also investigated under Sections 34A and 34B of the Environmental Quality Act 1974; Section 127 of the National Land Code; Section 53 (1) of the Trade, Business and Industry Licensing Bylaw; Section 70 of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 and the Immigration Act 1959 /63.

Aminuddin said that the state government takes issues involving environmental pollution, whether water, air or land seriously, and never compromises on these immoral activities.

“I am sad to see them doing this, which not only damages the environment but the health of the people; the waste is released and flows into Sungai Linggi, and more than 200,000 residents in Port Dickson and Seremban use that water as their main source,” he said.

In the meantime, he said 48 individuals from Myanmar, China and Nepal, including a four-month-old baby, were arrested for offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63, namely no valid travel documents, expired passports and social visit pass abuse.

“This also greatly saddens me; in our enforcement of the entry of foreign workers, there are still employers who use foreign workers illegally. I hope that the state Immigration Department will take firm action,” he said. — Bernama