SEREMBAN, May 23 — The Negeri Sembilan government must come up with a method to assess civil servants’ work performance and efficiency to determine whether they deserve a pay rise, especially for problematic employees, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

“The state government currently only has one system to evaluate the performance of civil servants. As such, there needs to be another assessment method to ensure the sustainability of public services in the state.

“The service performance of government employees can also be measured from the results of the public’s response. Every agency and department must study every comment given by the public to assess the level of services provided,” he said.

He said this during the 2023 Negeri Sembilan Government Excellent Service Award ceremony for 522 state civil servants here today.

Amiruddin said the state welcomed the proposed pay rise for civil servants as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently, adding that the Human Resource Management Division is conducting a study and projection to make it a reality.

Anwar was reported to have said that civil servants will enjoy a salary hike of more than 13 per cent starting December this year, the highest increase in the nation’s history, while also reminding those who underperform that they may not get an automatic pay rise.

Aminuddin also urged the state’s civil servants, especially the enforcers, to carry out their tasks more efficiently to ensure all the stipulated regulations are complied with.

“Our failure to enforce every regulation will have a long-term effect that will burden all parties, including the state government administration,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that as of May 15, Negeri Sembilan collected revenue totalling RM177.96 million or 34.2 per cent higher than that collected for the same period last year. — Bernama