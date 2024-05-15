SEREMBAN, May 15 — The Negeri Sembilan government has purchased 16 new cars for the official use of the menteri besar and some members of the state government administration after the existing cars have been in use for five years.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the purchase of Toyota Camry cars worth about RM206,000 each was to replace the Honda Accord they had been using since 2019.

“It is now in process and some of the cars have arrived. Previously, the Honda Accords were used for more than five years, indeed after five years it had to be changed otherwise we could not afford the high maintenance.

“As for old cars, the exco (members of the state executive council) can apply to get them and there is a fee,” he told reporters after chairing the weekly exco meeting here today.

Advertisement

He said the new official cars also involved the State Secretary, the Legislative Assembly Speaker, the State Finance Officer, the State Legal Adviser and the Negeri Sembilan Mufti.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin also asked land owners to trim trees in their areas, especially those on the side of the main road that are seen to be at risk of falling in order to prevent untoward incidents from happening.

In addition, he also reminded industry players in the state to ensure their appointed contractors to manage or dispose of industrial waste in designated areas and not to commit illegal dumping.

Advertisement

“I know the industry pays this contractor but the operator sends it to an illegal waste dump, the state government will not tolerate and compromise in this regard,” he said.

He said this in response to a complaint by residents of Kampung Jimah Lama here who asked the authorities to take proper action after a private piece of land in the village was turned into an illegal waste disposal site. — Bernama