JOHOR BARU, May 23 — A staff of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to 38 counts of receiving bribes amounting to RM14,950 between 2017 and 2021.

Wan Azmany Wan Ali@Wan Abdul Aziz, 46, a Senior Customs Assistant at JKDM Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), is charged with obtaining valuable things, in the form of money amounting between RM100 and RM3,000 through 38 different transactions, without consideration from a person concerned with his official duty.

The monies were transferred into his bank account by an owner of a cargo transport service agent at KLIA, J Jehatis, 38.

The offences, under Section 165 of the Penal Code, were allegedly committed at a bank branch in Taman Kebun Teh here between March 27, 2017 and Sept 2, 2021.

He faced a prison sentence of up to two years or a fine or both upon conviction.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail allowed him bail of RM5,000 with one surety for all charges and fixed July 9 for mention for the submission of documents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Asraf Mohamad Tahir appeared for the prosecution, while the accused, who has five children, was represented by lawyer Jamaludin Abdul Jalil. — Bernama

