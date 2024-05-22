KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli’s son and former political secretary will be charged in separate courts tomorrow in connection with the submission of false claims amounting to RM600,000, according to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said Mohd Shukri’s son, who owns a company, will be charged in the Kangar Sessions Court in Perlis and his former political secretary in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

“Both will be charged under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 at 8am,” he told Bernama today.

Mohd Shukri’s son was remanded by MACC on April 24 together with five other suspects to help in investigations into the false claim case but was released on an MACC bail on April 26.

Six days later, Mohd Shukri was questioned by MACC for eight hours regarding alleged power abuse involving the implementation of infrastructure development projects in Perlis since 2022 and also released on an MACC bail. — Bernama