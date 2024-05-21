KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — The government will take stern action against extremists and agitators of recent violent incidents in the country, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

The prime minister said there have been attempts to disrupt peace in the nation and its thriving economy.

“In recent weeks, our nation has been shocked by several violent incidents that have claimed the lives of security personnel and actions by extremist groups and instigators.

“I assure you, after my meeting with security forces, that we will take firm action against these groups, and Insya-Allah, the situation will become calmer and more controlled,” he said in a live address to the nation broadcast by all local media channels tonight. — Bernama

