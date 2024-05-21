JOHOR BARU, May 21 — The Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) is monitoring all Islamic educational learning centres catering to displaced Rohingya refugees here to keep radicalism and extremism in check.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said JAINJ’s monitoring is a preventive measure, adding that the department will also help the centres comply with guidelines.

“Such measures were deemed necessary after the attack at the Ulu Tiram police station last Friday which was initially linked to an extremist religious group,” he told reporters after visiting the Kampung Plentong Baru Islamic Centre here last night.

He said JAINJ is watching the Rohingya Islamic learning centres to know if the religious teachers who provide instruction in the community’s mother tongue follow Malaysia’s rules or otherwise.

“As with all Islamic religious education centres in Johor, they have to be registered and follow the approved syllabus.

“The tutors or ustaz who instruct must be certified by the religious authorities as such recognition is important to allay any doubts from the community,” he said.

Mohd Fared, who is also Semerah assemblyman, said such religious education centres catering to children are found statewide where there are Rohingya communities, including in Plentong, Kempas, Ulu Tiram and Kota Tinggi.

The state executive councillor said the Kampung Plentong Baru Islamic Centre has been operating since 2015.

“At present, there are a total of 113 ethnic Rohingya children, aged six to 10, who are registered with the centre.

“The centre has an ustaz, a tahfiz tutor and a certified tutor from Pakistan who instructs the students according to Sunni Islam’s Hanafi creed.

“There are two sessions starting from 8am to 11am and 1pm to 4 pm daily. Those attending will need to pay RM50 a month,” he said.

Mohd Fared said the villagers have no problems with the Rohingya community living here, based on feedback from the village chief.

“The religious centre here has also applied to be registered and I will personally look into speeding up the process," he said.

He added that the centre can operate as usual while the religious authorities continue to monitor its activities.