SHAH ALAM, May 20 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Selangor branch arrested three training officers of a skills institute suspected of approving false claims totalling RM36,000.

According to a source, the suspects, comprising two men and a woman aged between 40 and 50, were arrested at 4.10pm yesterday after giving their statements at the MACC Headquarters here.

Magistrate Sasha Diana Sabtu granted a three-day remand for all suspects starting today, following an application by the MACC at the Shah Alam Magistrates’ Court.

According to the source, one of the suspects is a cooperative chairman at the skills institute, and their arrest follows an investigation into two company directors who were previously remanded.

The three suspects were alleged to have approved false claims for payment of RM36,000 submitted by a private company director last year.

“The claim pertains to the provision of cooked food and beverages, as well as laundry services, which the company director did not fulfill,” said the source.

Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim, when contacted, confirmed the remand of the three suspects and informed that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

On May 16, it was reported that two company directors, aged 52 and 59, were remanded for allegedly submitting false claims totalling over RM40,000 to a skills institute last year.

They were suspected of falsely claiming expenses for food, beverages, and laundry services. — Bernama